At the July 19 meeting, the Rushford Village Council heard a proposal from City Engineer Derek Olinger, of Bolton & Menk, for addressing road deterioration on County Line Road. Like many rural roadways, it’s gravel, winding, steep in sections, and prone to the bombarding erosion of watersheds. Traveling east on the road, erosion has dug into 50-60 feet of the north side of the road edge, leaving a 10-foot drop to a channel bottom. The city has been aware of issues at the site for some time, attempting to mitigate the problem, but finding no success.

CITY OF RUSHFORD VILLAGE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO