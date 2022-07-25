ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony, MN

Pastor Devotion – Giving all

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Harmony, Mabel, and Newburg United Methodist Churches. Every day when I retrieve the mail from our mailbox there are at least a couple of requests for charitable donations. Organizations around the country need (NEED!) my money. They need me to help protect the children, the trees, the birds, the animals. Other...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fillmore County Journal

Elmo Allen Dahl

Elmo Allen Dahl, 92, died peacefully Sunday, July 24, 2022, under hospice care. He was just shy of his 93rd birthday. Elmo was born in Preston, Minn., to Alfred and Emeline (Soffa) Dahl, both originally from Preston, then moved to Harmony, Minn., where they were life-long residents. Elmo was married to Charlotte Ann Helgeson Dahl (deceased 2017) for 52 years after being introduced to each other by Elmo’s sister Bergetta Dahl.
PRESTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Wendy Lynn Will

Wendy Lynn Will, beloved mother and friend, peacefully slipped away from this world in the early morning of July 22, 2022, surrounded by family and listening to John Denver. A Celebration of her Life will be held August 13 at noon at the Sons of Norway Lodge, 200 Parkway Ave S, Lanesboro. Minn. All are welcome. Wendy will be laid to rest in a family plot at The Nelson Cemetery, Wis.
LANESBORO, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BP graduate fights brain cancer

For Garrett Weckwerth, senior skip day this past spring took place somewhere he never envisioned—in the hospital battling cancer. While his classmates were participating in drive your tractor to school day, Garrett was undergoing brain surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor. Just a few weeks before graduating from...
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Church takes on storm damage, cancels service

(ABC 6 News) - First Unitarian Universalist Church took storm damage Saturday during severe weather experienced by communities across Southeastern Minnesota. Official services were canceled Sunday, but the congregation still came together in the church parking lot for drive-thru donuts and updates on the damage. "I think that when difficult...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mabel, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Harmony, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Kathryn Darlene Bigalk

Kathryn Darlene Bigalk, 86, of Harmony, formerly of Decorah, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Gundersen Harmony Care Center. Kay was born August 13, 1935 at her parents farm in Pleasant Township, Winneshiek County. Kay was the youngest of Gjermund and Marie (Rustad) Haugen’s five children. She was baptized and confirmed in the faith at Canoe Ridge Lutheran Church. She attended Lake View and Pleasant No. 6 (Daubney) rural schools. She then graduated from Decorah High School in 1954.
HARMONY, MN
winonapost.com

Lewiston Lion tapped as new district governor

Lewiston Lion Susan Althoff was elected to serve as the 2022-2023 district governor at the Mid-Winter Convention held in Rochester, Minn., in January 2022. She recently attended the 104 International Lions Convention in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to be formally inducted on June 28 to take office from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
LEWISTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Curtis Orell Vogen

Curtis Orell Vogen, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23 at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield. Curtis was born on August 19, 1931, on the family farm near Rushford, the son of Victor and Esther (Paulson) Vogen. As an only child he was raised on the farm and left his country school early to help raise the cattle, as well as baling hay. He met the love of his life, Marlys Narveson on a blind date and the two were united in marriage on September 21, 1956, in Preston. Their union was blessed with two children, Leann and Larry. Curtis was a proud, dedicated maintenance man for the City of Saint Charles for over 25 years until his retirement. Curtis will always be remembered for his readiness to always work hard and get the job done. He was also passionate about his horses and often enjoyed riding when the work was finished on the farm.
CHATFIELD, MN
winonapost.com

Lewiston veteran receives Legion Quilt of Valor

John Daley, of Lewiston, was presented a Quilt of Valor by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 and the American Legion Post 90 in Lewiston. John served from 1952-1955, was in the U.S. Army paratroopers, and served in Korea. We thank you, John, for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.
LEWISTON, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Robert J. Morgan
wizmnews.com

Stalking charge based on calls and texts brought against Austin man

A Minnesota man accused of sending hundreds, possibly thousands, of messages to his ex-girlfriend in La Crosse is being charged with felony stalking. Nathan Kehret of Austin, Minn., turned himself in to La Crosse police this week. The victim claims that the 27-year-old Kehret repeatedly phones or messages her, sometimes...
LA CROSSE, WI
KROC News

11 Amazing Ideas for the Old Chuck E. Cheese Spot in Rochester

11 amazing ideas for the old Chuck E. Cheese spot in Rochester, Minnesota. Way back in June of 2021, the news broke that the Chuck E. Cheese in Rochester was on the list of stores that were closing throughout the United States. Since it has been sitting empty for a bit and we know that Rochester has some smart people in it, we asked YOU what should go in this spot.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Mayo aims to keep healthcare in rural communities with mobile health clinic

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is working to make sure healthcare stays in rural communities by offering a mobile doctors office for patients. The Mayo Clinic Health System Mobile Health Clinic has been on the road for about a year now and makes stops in four small towns across southern Minnesota, including Kenyon and Blooming Prairie. The mobile clinic is pretty interesting to check out. Picture one of those big RV’s where the inside has been converted into a doctors office on wheels.
KENYON, MN
KAAL-TV

Heritage council votes to change downtown

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission Council held its monthly meeting Tuesday evening. With two big items on the table. The council voted unanimously to remove both the Associated Bank building and the Log Cabin Grill from the city's landmark list. Because the buildings have lost historical...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Birds#Charitable Organizations#World
KIMT

Elton Hills Drive bridge to reopen fully to Rochester traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The $5 million Elton Hills Drive bridge project is almost done. City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski says the bridge is expected to reopen to the public the week of August 8 with two travel lanes in each direction and seven-foot wide raised sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Only Two Other Cities Are Better To Live In Than Rochester

Our own Rochester, Minnesota was just named one of the top three cities in America to live in by a new national survey. While maybe not as prestigious as the US News and World Report 'Best Hospitals in the Country' survey that Rochester's Mayo Clinic just won again, the city of Rochester's ranking on the 2022 Liveability 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in America' survey isn't too shabby. In fact, Liveability says only two other cities are better places to live than Rochester is!
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out The New Coffee Shop Being Built In Austin

If you are a bit of a coffee lover like myself, and you love hearing about new shops that are opening in Southeast Minnesota, you are going to LOVE this bit of news. Austin, Minnesota, I hope you are ready because one of the newest coffee chains that is known for their coffee AND baked goods is heading your way.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Tips on staying safe at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Olmsted County Fair begins Monday and health officials are offering tips to keep people safe. Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) says interacting with animals at the county fair can be an educational and fun experience but people could get sick after visiting an animal exhibit. Experts say the most common harmful germs people get from animals are E. coli, Cryptosporidium, and Salmonella.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KFIL Radio

Man Accused of Threatening Mayo Clinic Nurse with Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester with a knife. Olmsted County Prosecutors brought a second-degree assault charge and a terroristic threat charge against 18-year-old Ramon Riba-Marmolego Jr. last week. The criminal complaint says the nurse was testing Riba-Marmolego Jr. for COVID-19 the day before a procedure he had scheduled in March of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Price charged with criminal vehicular operation, child endangerment after June crash

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman faces multiple charges related to a June 3 crash that injured four people -- including her 13-year-old son. Patricia Price of Rochester was charged Tuesday with felony criminal vehicular operation based on a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 within two hours of driving, felony child endangerment, gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Search Continues for Man Who Escaped Pursuit in NE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are continuing their search for a subject who was able to escape a pursuit in northeast Rochester Monday night. A statement from the Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper attempted to pull over a male motorist for an equipment violation in the area of East Circle Dr. and Silver Lake Rd. Northeast shortly before 10 p.m. The statement says the vehicle did not stop despite the trooper activating his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy