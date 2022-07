At least one member of the England team has tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the PA News Agency understands.Meanwhile, athletes have been facing delays of over five hours in the testing and accreditation process, with all competitors required to submit to PCR tests and await the results.Team England has not confirmed the number of positive cases, nor the identities of the athlete or athletes involved.The team is understood to be consulting with its medical staff with regard to the athlete’s or athletes’ continued participation at the Games.However, it said it backed the processes...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO