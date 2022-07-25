ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nets received trade offer for Kevin Durant from Celtics, focus on Jaylen Brown

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DW7fs_0gruIcu000
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back on June 30 right before free agency was set to begin in the NBA. The news sent shockwaves throughout the league as many were surprised that Durant had requested a trade after signing an extension.

While the Nets continue to wait for the right trade to move the future Hall of Famer, they received an offer from a heated rival in the Boston Celtics. The Nets were just swept out of the playoffs by the Celtics, who made a run to the NBA Finals, and now they are inquiring around Durant.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and The Stadium, the focus of the trade offer is All-Star Jaylen Brown:

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the teams in pursuit — and the Boston Celtics recently offered a package around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for Durant and have emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant, league sources tell The Athletic.

The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added. Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions.

As of right now, the Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Durant.

Brown would be the type of player Brooklyn could accept in return for Durant and it would be interesting to see how he fits on this team, but for now, Durant remains a member of the Nets.

In all seriousness, if Brooklyn doesn’t receive the type of offer that really blows them away, then they should just bring him and Kyrie Irving back and try again with a healthy roster. The 2021-22 season was a disaster, but with most of the obstacles gone, this is a strong roster on paper.

This post originally appeared on Nets Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Essence

'I Knew Something Was Wrong': Wanda Durant On Her Graves' Disease Diagnosis, TED And Being Son Kevin's Biggest Fan

"The real MVP" is bringing awareness not only to Graves' disease as part of the condition's awareness month, but also the thyroid eye disease often associated with it. Usually, when you see Wanda Durant, she’s all about the game of basketball. She can often be seen sitting court side at NBA games, rooting emphatically for her son, Kevin Durant. She roots for him off the court too, uplifting him in all he does as an athlete who deals with a lot of unwanted commentary and criticism.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ stance on Draymond Green contract extension carries Stephen Curry concerns

As the Golden State Warriors look to remain a title contender, they will soon have to sign Draymond Green to a new contract. That will be a complicated deal to negotiate given his age and abilities which could soon decline. Green’s new deal (or lack thereof) impacts multiple people within the franchise, including Stephen Curry. […] The post Warriors’ stance on Draymond Green contract extension carries Stephen Curry concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
Yardbarker

Al Horford's brother responds to Celtics report on Twitter

The Boston Celtics are said to be squarely in the mix to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason, but the brother of one of their star players says we should not believe any of the reports that are swirling. Both Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#Nba Finals#Hall Of Famer#The Boston Celtics#Toronto#Brown Defensive Player#Smart
Outsider.com

Charles Barkley Shares Thoughts on Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment in Russia

In an interview with People Magazine, NBA Hall of Famer and TV analyst Charles Barkley was asked for his opinion on Brittney Griner’s current predicament. “It’s a really sad and unfortunate situation,” he said. “I mean, to have this young woman in jail for months and months and months over some silly couple ounces of hashish oil, it’s just really sad. We hope she comes home soon.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waive Player

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived point guard Sharife Cooper. Hawks: "Roster Update: We have requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper." Cooper is 21-years-old and was the 48th overall pick out of Auburn in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played in 13 games for the Hawks...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
178K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy