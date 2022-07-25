ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Are SUNY graduates staying in New York?

By Brooke Reilly
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege graduates often face the challenge of finding a job upon walking across the stage at commencement. But are recent SUNY graduates staying in New York to begin their careers?. There are many career fields with a variety of opportunities that college students explore, but one important factor to...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxinews.org

Discussing New York State's proposed Fashion Act

New York could become the first state in the nation to regulate how fashion companies make their clothing and treat their workers. The Fashion Act would require big apparel and footwear companies to disclose the materials they use, the environmental impact created, worker conditions, and more. We talk about what...
APPAREL
101.5 WPDH

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale? The United States Geological Survey says this part of the country has had more earthquakes than you release.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican-American Heads Metropolitan Black Bar Association in NY

NEW YORK, New York – The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA), a unified association of Black and other minority lawyers in New York State, has announced the commencement of the term of its Jamaican-American President Carl Forbes, Jr. Forbes, a Brooklyn, New York resident, has been a member of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items

New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny New Paltz#College Graduates#Financial Capital
96.9 WOUR

4 Of The Best Places To Get Ice Cream In America Are Here In New York State

Here in the United States, we love our ice cream. Where can you find the best in America? 4 New York State ice cream shops are where experts say to go. We live in a wonderful time period for ice cream. Why? You can literally get ice cream at any supermarket, ice cream shops scattered all over Upstate New York, you can find it at gas stations off of the highways and thruways, and you can even get it delivered to you via DoorDash or GrubHub.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

NY business owners "shocked" slapped with surcharge to help state pay back federal loans

New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 Investigates is hearing from business owners who just learned they're being slapped with a surcharge by New York State. Some business owners tell CBS 6 they just received a notice informing them they're being charged an annual fee to help the state pay back a federal loan it took out to help pay out unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul approves bills to aid New Yorkers with disabilities

A package of new laws approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to improve access to services for people with disabilities in New York. The measures were signed into law by Hochul at a cerermony in New York City on the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the federal Amercians with Disabilities Act. Hochul said New York is working to further bolster provisions included in the landmark law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State

There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
BUFFALO, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYU Langone Health ranks no. 1 in New York State and No. 3 in the nation

NYU Langone Health is the top hospital in New York State and No. 3 in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll released Tuesday. These rankings include NYU Langone’s inpatient locations in Manhattan as well as NYU Langone Hospital — Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island. U.S. News & World Report also credits NYU Langone with the No. 1 Neurology & Neurosurgery department in the country, among 14 other nationally ranked specialties, six of which also made the top 5 list.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Five Northwell hospitals earn top 50 specialty ratings by US News

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Five Northwell Health hospitals earned top 50 national rankings in 28 adult medical specialties – eight of them top 20 specialties – according to US News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospital rankings. They are led by the obstetrics and gynecology program at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, part of Katz Women’s Hospital, which placed seventh in the nation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005750/en/ Northwell Health obstetrics and gynecology programs at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital have been nationally ranked by US News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals list. Credit Northwell Health
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A backlog of HEAP applications has left many NYC senior citizens to deal with dangerous heat, says Schumer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Because demand for assistance is up some 200% compared to last summer, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said New York’s federally-funded ‘cooling assistance benefit’ -- The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers heat and cool their home -- has been forced to stop accepting applications.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
airwaysmag.com

Three Bygone New York City Airports

DALLAS – New York City has three major airports that are located outside of Manhattan, namely JFK, Newark (EWR), and LaGuardia (LGA). Today we take a look at three lesser-known airports that once served, or almost served, the big apple. The world’s first officially established airport opened in 1908...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy