New York City, NY

Aaron Judge bashes MLB-leading 37th home run in win Friday

 3 days ago

Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and two RBI in New York's 6-0 win in Baltimore on Sunday. Judge's 3rd...

Yardbarker

Astros Reliever Offers Brutal Comment On The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners came into the second half of the 2022 season red-hot, having won 14 consecutive games to end the first half. But they ran into a bit of buzzsaw when their division rivals, the Houston Astros, came into town. The defending American League champions swept Seattle and padded...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Astros prepared to sell key player ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros, having compiled the third-best record in the league, are going to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, right? Not necessarily. In a surprising twist, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the latest rumors coming out of Houston, involving them dealing this key player at the MLB trade deadline. Here is what Passan reported: […] The post Rumor: Astros prepared to sell key player ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Comments On The Trade Rumors

The trade deadline rumors are heating up. We're now just a week away from the official deadline. Several big names could be on the move, and while it's fun to speculate, we have no way of knowing what's going to happen in the next week. One pitcher...
ANAHEIM, CA
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti's story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they're hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom serving up meatballs to minor leaguers should have Mets fans worried

Jacob deGrom made a minor-league rehab appearance on Wednesday, but things didn't go too well for the former Cy Young winner. While Max Scherzer dished out a literal $7,000 feast after his rehab appearance in the minors, deGrom was serving up some meatballs of his own. But not in the way New York Mets fans […] The post Jacob deGrom serving up meatballs to minor leaguers should have Mets fans worried appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
NFL Analysis Network

This Bears-Giants Trade Sends Kadarius Toney To Chicago

A majority of this offseason was spent by Joe Schoen clearing out the roster of the New York Giants. The new general manager had the tall task of inheriting the mess that was left behind by Dave Gettleman in the front office. Rumors had been running that Kadarius Toney could be traded, which hasn't happened yet, but could the Chicago Bears make a play for the second-year wideout?
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Julio Jones signing with Tampa Bay

Jones, who spent last season with the Titans, will find himself a new home in Tampa Bay. He has been battling injuries over the past few seasons, but he will look to finally be healthy and back to his true self for what could be the last season of his historic career. For fantasy purposes, he can find value if he stays healthy and rises on the depth chart, but that's far from a sure thing.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Tyler Gilbert lasts four innings on mound Tuesday against Giants

Tyler Gilbert lasted four innings on the mound for the Diamondbacks Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits while also walking one and striking out two in the Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Giants. Fantasy Impact:. Gilbert has failed to reach the fifth innings in two of his last four...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, potential targets, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Houston Astros are in a good position. They have one of the largest division leads in the majors thanks to a 64-33 record, and they have the third-best run differential to boot. By any objective measure, they're one of the three or four best clubs in the game -- and this comes after they've lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole to free agency over the past few offseasons.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Jonathan India back in starting lineup Monday

India was removed from Sunday's starting lineup with a thigh contusion. The 25-year-old is slashing .227/.292/.356 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, and two stolen bases in 42 games this season. India has been limited this season due to a few different injuries, so fantasy managers will want to monitor his status after returning to the lineup Monday.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Kamaal Seymour signing with Giants

T Kamaal Seymour, who spent some time with the Las Vegas Raiders the last couple of seasons, is signing a deal with the New York Giants. (giants.com) Seymour spent some time the last two years on the Raiders practice squad, having been waived last offseason with a non-football injury. Seymour is a former undrafted free agent out of Rutgers where he converted from defensive tackle to the offense. At 26 years old, Seymour will be fighting for a depth spot along an improved Giants offensive line.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jorge Mateo out of Monday's lineup

Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Rays. Jonathan Arauz will start at shortstop at bat ninth. (Roch Kubatko on Twitter) Mateo has not put together a great offensive season, but is coming off a solid three game set against the Yankees. The 27-year-old is slashing .210/.260/.355 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases in 88 games this season. Fantasy managers should expect the leader in stolen bases in the AL back in the lineup tomorrow.
MLB

