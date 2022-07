There are three Dolphins players who cannot get hurt, and of the three Teddy Bridgewater may be the most important of Miami’s backups. Signing this offseason as an insurance policy in case Tua Tagovailoa struggles or gets hurt, Bridgewater must stay healthy himself. His experience starting with three different teams is too valuable to lose. Tua has had injury issues his first two seasons so any games Bridgewater misses could prove costly.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO