ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ohio zoo welcomes baby rhino, asks public to help choose name

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OviGM_0grtZSYk00

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A baby eastern black rhino was born earlier this month at an Ohio zoo.

According to WKYC-TV, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Friday that mom Kibibbi welcomed her third calf, a female, on July 9. The newborn is also Kibibbi’s second calf with partner Forrest, the zoo wrote in a news release.

The mother and daughter “are doing well and are bonding behind-the-scenes for the next few weeks,” read the release.

Now, the zoo is asking for the public’s help to choose a name for the new arrival. Patrons can vote for one of three options – Ali, which means supreme; Anika, meaning sweet; or Dalia, meaning gentle – by making a donation via the zoo’s website by midnight Aug. 5.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers eastern black rhinos critically endangered. Fewer than 600 mature individuals remain in the wild, but the population appears to be increasing, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Endangered child advisory now issued for missing 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department has now activated a regional endangered child advisory for Austin Lauer, a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. Lauer was last seen on Shaffer Drive on the morning of July 17, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. He was wearing a red and blue or black striped shirt with khakis.
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
News-Herald.com

Post-pandemic, TJ’s on the Avenue ‘recovered well,’ owner says

Craig Pulling recalls the first couple months of the pandemic. No one knew what to expect, and people thought the world was going to come to an end, he said. Now, as owner of TJ’s on the Avenue in Mentor, Pulling has watched the 32-year-old business become busier than it has ever been.
MENTOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Wkyc Tv#Eastern Black Rhinos#Cox Media Group
WFMJ.com

Influx of animals weighing heavily on dog and cat facilities, could lead to euthanizations

An influx of dogs are close to flooding the Trumbull County Dog pound and with the inside full, they're now housing some pups outside. "I have noticed that there have been recently a lot of people calling in to see if they can surrender their dogs as well, which currently because we have been so full," said Corey Behnke, Chief Dog Warden at the Trumbull County dog pound. "We're just not able to take any other surrenders," he said.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'

Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

West Park resident preserves Cleveland's architectural history one brick at a time

CLEVELAND — Brick by brick, a woman in Cleveland’s West park neighborhood is preserving a tangible piece of Cleveland’s mostly forgotten past. For two years, on walks along the beaches of Lake Erie and throughout her neighborhood, Kathleen Kelly collected enough bricks to create her own masterpiece at her home that resembles the old brick-paved streets in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Three ‘lifeless’ dogs saved in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters were able to save the lives of three dogs after a fire broke out on Tuesday. According to fire officials, the house fire took place in the 2000 block of Income Drive in the Goodyear Heights Neighborhood. Officials say the homeowners were not...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed that 15-year-old Julia Scaife was reported missing, and detectives are asking the community to help find her. She was described by police as 4′10″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown and blonde hair, and blue eyes. The Cleveland Division of Police Second...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She’s Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

State Rep. Monique Smith moved to Northeast Ohio 20 years ago, the week before she and her husband, a North Olmsted native, got hitched. And like other young couples of a social and liberal bent, they gravitated toward Lakewood, the bar-hoppable first-ring suburb on Cleveland’s west side. Not only did they live there happily for 15 years, Smith cut her political teeth as a Lakewood councilwoman from 2010-2014.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic ranked as 4th-best hospital in US, No. 1 for heart care; University Hospitals in top 50 for 4 categories

CLEVELAND — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual Best Hospital rankings, and Cleveland is once again well represented. Once again, Cleveland Clinic's Main Campus is ranked as one of the best hospitals in the nation at No. 4 overall. While that marks a slight drop from the last two years (No. 2), it still held onto its position as America's best hospital for cardiology and heart surgery for the 28th year in a row.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
101K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy