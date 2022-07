Consumers are increasingly concerned about their privacy as more communication and information is sent via messaging apps. Two messaging apps, Signal and WhatsApp, have become commonplace for people to talk to each other instead of sending a text. Figuring out what happens to those conversations, some of which may include personal or financial details or even current events such as Roe v. Wade being overturned, is critical to maintaining privacy.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO