The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation to restore retirement benefits to more than 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees, including over 5,800 in Michigan. When General Motors (GM) filed for bankruptcy during the Great Recession, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC) cut retirement benefits by as much as 70 percent for those retirees. The PBGC assumed responsibility for the terminated benefits but could not pay an individual more than a statutory maximum benefit. Therefore, salaried retirees suffered significant losses to their benefits, with devastating impacts on many lives.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO