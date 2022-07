Click here to read the full article. Microplastic pollution from synthetic textiles can be found all over the world — from Mount Everest, the highest point on the planet, to the Mariana Trench, the deepest oceanic trench on Earth. For eco-conscious fashion designers, retailers and brands, the concern becomes how to combat the microplastic problem – from the fabrics used to the quality of the clothes to the amount produced. Within fashion, the microplastic problem stems from the heavy use of synthetics like polyester, acrylic, and nylon. Such manmade, petroleum-based materials account for 69 percent of all textile fibers. It takes...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 MINUTES AGO