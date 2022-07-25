Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

More than a decade ago, before she established herself as a Hollywood power player with roles in everything from The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad to I, Tonya and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie was best known for playing the fiery teenager Donna Freedman in Neighbours. After a splashy debut in 2008, she was quickly promoted from guest star to regular, and over the next three years, her character grew from a single-minded groupie hellbent on wooing Dean Geyer’s Ty Harper to a Ramsay Street favourite whose storylines included a life-altering hit-and-run, a bid to find her biological father, and a long-running romance with Sam Clark’s Ringo Brown. Now, there’s good news for those who felt Donna’s arc was cut short when Robbie departed the show in 2011 to pursue other opportunities: she’s about to return to Neighbours one last time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO