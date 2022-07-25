ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By Radhika Seth
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat will the world of Black Panther look like without Chadwick Boseman? It’s a question that’s been swirling ever since the tragic passing of the formidable Oscar-nominated actor back in 2020, at the age of just 43. Now, two years on, we’re finally getting an answer....

www.vogue.co.uk

Vogue

11 Years On, Margot Robbie Is Returning To Neighbours

More than a decade ago, before she established herself as a Hollywood power player with roles in everything from The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad to I, Tonya and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie was best known for playing the fiery teenager Donna Freedman in Neighbours. After a splashy debut in 2008, she was quickly promoted from guest star to regular, and over the next three years, her character grew from a single-minded groupie hellbent on wooing Dean Geyer’s Ty Harper to a Ramsay Street favourite whose storylines included a life-altering hit-and-run, a bid to find her biological father, and a long-running romance with Sam Clark’s Ringo Brown. Now, there’s good news for those who felt Donna’s arc was cut short when Robbie departed the show in 2011 to pursue other opportunities: she’s about to return to Neighbours one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

J Lo Re-Wears Platform Peep-Toe Heels On Her Parisian Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still enjoying their post-nuptial bliss in Paris. The newlyweds were spotted heading to the Louvre Museum. The looks were casual, except for a few megawatt additions courtesy of J Lo. The superstar, hand in hand with Affleck, opted for tinted aviator sunglasses – reminiscent of her Noughties, Jenny From The Block era – that she wore with a floral embroidered Dior sweatshirt and a pair of light wash flares.
CELEBRITIES

