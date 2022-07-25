Northside Property Transfers July 21 to July 27, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. A beautiful and sprawling French country Tudor nestled in an enchanting forest awaits you, masterly built and designed by Fred Becker and Architect Gunther Kaier and appointed with the most delicate details creating beautifully elegant rustic charm throughout. This masterpiece is an entertainer’s delight and gardener’s paradise, where you can enjoy and celebrate nature and life. The expansive foyer welcomes you with a warm longleaf heart of pine wood floors that carry you throughout almost the entire main level. Step down to the living and dining rooms adorned with sparkling crystal chandeliers, built-in cabinets, a buffet, and a gas log fireplace. You will love entertaining in the renovated epicurean kitchen with high-end appliances, and custom wood cabinetry enhanced with stunning granite counters, which opens to the family room with trussed cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. The first-floor ensuite master is a dream with a spa-like master bath and private outdoor access to the hot tub. There are three beautiful additional ensuite bedrooms for family and guests, plus a private internal two-bedroom apartment. This is great for in-laws, live-in help, or private home offices. The lower level boasts a game room with a projection screen TV, wet bar, exercise room, steam shower and more. Outside there are many patios, a hot tub, a fish pond and a waterfall.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO