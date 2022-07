CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County’s new training center will be known as the Sheriff Billy R. Smith Public Safety Training Complex. A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the facility, located at 2275 Dotsonville Road. The 326-acre location was formerly known as the Smith Farm, and it’s where Smith was born and raised. Smith was sheriff from 1978 to 1998, and was the longest-serving sheriff in the county’s history.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO