The Escambia County School Board met in session Friday ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 8. During the meeting board members approved several items on the agenda including a revised salary schedule that will be effective from July 1 through Oct. 1 for employees in the system. A new schedule will be implemented in October. The Board also approved a revised version of the 2022-23 school calendar to update professional development days during the school year.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO