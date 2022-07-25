ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Aurora, IL

Elderly woman scammed out of $230,000 by being told she was being accused of crimes she didn't commit

By Lauren Victory
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior citizen who lives in the Chicago suburb of North Aurora was told she was being accused of money laundering and drug trafficking. She wasn't. And she hadn't committed the offenses. She was also told that, to clear her name, she needed to deposit hundreds of thousands of...

www.cbsnews.com

Elderly Chicago Woman Converts Life Savings Into Bitcoin After Phone Scam

It all started when a phone scammer called an elderly Chicago woman in May and told her that she committed a series of crimes. According to FOXNEWS, the scammer told 74-year-old Henriette Schmuhl that she would have to convert her entire life savings to bitcoin and change her social security number if she wanted to clear her name.
Joliet Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Vodka Bottle at Family Member

Cynthia Crowder (Joliet Police Department) Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 55-year-old Joliet woman after she allegedly hit her cousin with a bottle of alcohol. On Tuesday afternoon, just after 1:30 pm, the Joliet Police were called to the Riverside Center apartment on Ottawa Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned shortly after arriving that Cynthia Crowder allegedly threw a plastic vodka bottle at her male cousin, striking him in the eye. She reportedly threw the bottle as a result of an argument to the two were having at the time. Following their investigation police attempted to place Crowder into custody, at which time she is said to have struck an officer in the arm. Authorities tell WJOL that she appeared to be intoxicated at the time of her arrest.
Man Arrested After Lunging at Store Employee with Knife

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly trying to stab an employee at a Joliet grocery store. Joliet Police were called to the Jewel-Osco, 1537 Larkin Avenue, just after 11:45 pm Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Authorities learned shortly after arriving that 57-year-old Eric Coulter entered the store after being banned by management. A store employee recognised Coulter in the store and asked him to leave. Coulter walked out of the store with the employee. While in the parking lot, Coulter grew angry, pulled a knife on the employee, and lunged at them. Coulter ran from the area, and a store employee called 911. The employee Coulter tried to stab was unharmed in the incident. Coulter was located by officers a short time later, and they placed him into custody without incident.
CBS Chicago

Manager of Matteson car wash charged with trafficking 36 guns, some of which were ghost guns

CHICAGO (CBS) – A south suburban man was arrested on federal firearm charges for allegedly trafficking more than 35 guns, including ghost guns, machine guns and rifles. Arshad Zayed, 38, of Orland Hills, was charged with willfully dealing firearms without a license and illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun, according to a news release. He was arrested Wednesday morning and made an initial court appearance in federal court in Chicago. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the feds there was more going on that just the special $10 deal at the Matteson Auto Spa, located on Cicero Avenue in...
Man charged after cocaine, gun seized in raid of Ingleside business

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Northbrook man is facing gun and drug charges after a long-term investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Antonio R. Perez-Amezquita, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, armed violence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.
Suspect arrested after shots allegedly fired on I-290 in Cook County

CHICAGO - A driver was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly firing shots on Interstate 290 and then crashing their vehicle in Chicago. Shortly after 6 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of shots fired from a white Mercedes on eastbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue. A description of...
Teen who died in attempted robbery aboard train identified

CHICAGO (AP) — The person who was stabbed to death while taking part in the attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train was a 15-year-old boy, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Monday that Darin McNair, who was stabbed in the chest during the attack earlier that day, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. In earlier reports, authorities said the person who died was a man. According to Chicago police, video footage reviewed by investigators shows a person, later identified as McNair, was holding a gun when the group he was with tried to rob someone aboard a Red Line train on the city’s South Side. According to police, the person targeted by the group used a knife to fatally stab him. Police said McNair was one of seven people who took part in the attempted robbery. On Tuesday, police said none of the six others had been identified and that no arrests have been made.
Police Track Stolen Credit Cards to Richton Park Walmart

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A man who allegedly stole credit cards from an unlocked car on McCarthy Road Saturday tried to make sizeable purchases at the Walmart in Richton Park, police said in a report. An officer was dispatched to McCarthy Road at around 8:00 AM on July 23 to investigate...
Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
Latin Count Gang Member Convicted of Gang Related Activity Resulting in the Murders of a 16-Year Old and 33 Year-Old

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Eduardo Luciano, 34, of Hammond, Indiana, a member of the Hammond faction of the Latin Counts, a criminal street gang which originated in Chicago, was found guilty following a 7-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
