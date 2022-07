Former UNC guard Vince Carter isn’t shy about his love for the North Carolina basketball program. He also does as much as he can to give back to the team whenever he can. Over the weekend, he met with current UNC basketball freshman guard Seth Trimble. Trimble was the highest-ranked member of the 2022 recruiting class for Carolina, ranked No. 35 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. His role will be extremely valuable this season, being the primary backup guard for Caleb Love and RJ Davis – a role UNC didn’t have last year. Trimble, like Carter, is a highlight reel waiting to happen....

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO