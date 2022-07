The Kenyan coast is lined with gleaming white sands, from the resort beaches of Mombasa to the ancient Swahili city of Lamu © John Seaton Callahan / Getty Images. Going on safari may be Kenya's biggest attraction, but its 536km (333-mile) Indian Ocean coastline has some of the best beaches in Africa. From the Lamu archipelago in the far north and the resort beaches near Mombasa to lesser-known, quieter shorelines in between, a stint on a Kenyan beach is well worth adding to your trip itinerary.

