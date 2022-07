A British tourist who disappeared on Saturday afternoon has been found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Italy.Gerard Christopher Turner, 56, was reported missing after going for a walk in the woods near where he was staying with his family in Lezzono, Lake Como, near the Alps in northern Italy.He left the hotel where they were staying in the middle of the afternoon, at around 2.30pm, and phoned his wife two hours later to say he would be back soon because he had ventured down a “rough path”.Mr Turner did not return and his family raised the alarm...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO