'Jackass' star's emotional return to Shark Week after gruesome attack: 'I thought I was gonna die'

Marsha Lynn Frank Fewell
3d ago
As a rule, if the water is murky, I don't get in. I'm not a surfer or a big swimmer. My waist is about all I need to get in the water. In Florida you have to realize that you're in their world. The alligators, the big cats, & the sharks. I've seen 10ft bull sharks weave through a group of tourists while they were bobbing in over their heads. That shark didn't bother them at all. They were obviously terrified (as I would be). But, then they wouldn't get back I'm! And, I told them...you're super safe now! Sharks typically go I'm 1 direction. He won't be back. He was cruising the coastline.
