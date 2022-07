OK, now this is cool. A coach and author of the book "The Speed Bag Bible: The Ultimate Speed Bag Training Program," Alan Kahn put his skill on display in this unbelievable video. In the short clip, Kahn is talking to onlookers, presumably students at the gym, as he demonstrates how to make rhythmic noises on the speed bag. Now, that might not sound impressive, but it truly is. He shows how to hit the bag just right so it essentially sounds like a drum, and after a while of listening to the beat, you forget it's not a drum at all.

WORKOUTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO