ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Model Guide - Two Trims That Are Best And One To Avoid

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Subaru Crosstrek will begin arriving at Subaru showrooms this summer, but which trim level is the best? Check out the trim guide here. The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV arrives with a price increase and a new special edition model. There are now six trim levels to choose from,...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Is Now The Hardest To Find In These 5 States

Where is the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek most popular and the hardest to find for shoppers? Check out five states where the subcompact SUV is the most challenging to find. If you've tried to buy a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV, you know how hard they are to find. Like all automakers, the supply chain shortages have severely limited the inventory of Subaru's all-wheel-drive models. The Crosstrek is now the fastest-selling new car in America.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

The 12 Fastest Selling New Cars - Subaru Outback And Forester Join Crosstrek

What are Subaru's hottest and fastest selling new vehicles? Check out what the 2022 Subaru Outback, Forester, and Impreza just pulled off. The 2022 Crosstrek subcompact SUV is Subaru's hottest and the fastest-selling car in America this summer. But Subaru also has three other new vehicles that are flying off dealers' lots this summer. A new report from iSeeCars reveals the 2022 Subaru Forester compact SUV, 2022 Impreza compact sedan and hatchback, and 2002 Outback midsize SUV are among the 12 fastest selling new cars in June.
CARS
torquenews.com

What 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Owners Think About Toyota’s Connected Services

Toyota offers a lot of services available on newer cars like the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime. How Do owners feel about them?. Unless you’re one of the many Americans who buy a car, they cannot really afford, you probably match the type of car you drive. After reading a whole bunch of reddit posts and surfing through Facebook, I have come up with 2 stereotypes of people who drive a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime. If this does not describe you, let’s just say you’re special.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Vehicles#Special Edition#The Crosstrek Premium#Starlink
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy