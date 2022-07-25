A Different Approach to Composition in Landscape Photography

Our mind can represent various objects from physical world in an abstract and complex high-dimensional object space, with axes encoding critical features to quickly and accurately recognize objects. Among object features identified in previous neurophysiological and fMRI studies that may serve as the axes, objects' real-world size is of particular interest because it provides not only visual information for broad conceptual distinctions between objects but also ecological information for objects' affordance. Here we use deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs), which enable direct manipulation of visual experience and units' activation, to explore how objects' real-world size is extracted to construct the axis of object space. Like the human brain, the DCNNs pre-trained for object recognition also encode objects' size as an independent axis of the object space. Further, we find that the shape of objects, rather than retinal size, context, task demands or texture features, is critical to inferring objects' size for both DCNNs and humans. In short, with DCNNs as a brain-like model, our study devises a paradigm supplemental to conventional approaches to explore the structure of object space, which provides computational support for empirical observations on human perceptual and neural representations of objects.
