Wickliffe man arrested on DUI, drug charges

A New Concord man was charged with assault from an incident on Saturday. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a 911 call at a home on Harris Road. Deputies said a bystander told them the unresponsive victim was on the back deck, and 66-year-old Delbert Orey was inside the home, where several firearms were located.

NEW CONCORD, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO