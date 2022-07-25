Wickliffe man arrested on DUI, drug charges

A McCracken County man was arrested for drugs while allegedly driving a stolen truck. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped a pickup early Wednesday for running a stop sign and driving carelessly along Brown Street. The deputy checked the truck's registration and found that the truck had...
Two people from Union City were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Fulton. Police reports said the stop was initiated on a vehicle operated by 36 year old John R. Wilson, of South First Street. Reports said the registration plate did not match the vehicle,...
Two Paducah men were arrested, Tuesday, following a traffic stop in West Paducah. Just after Noon on Tuesday, McCracken County Sheriff's detectives pulled over a vehicle near Ogden Landing Road and Wilmington Road. According to the report, the stop, for traffic violations, led deputies to find that the driver, 54-year-old...
A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest for a Mayfield man on Monday. Monday afternoon, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, 35-year-old Gregory Morris, was found to be driving on a DUI suspended license. The deputy also, reportedly, smelled marijuana from within the vehicle.
A crash in Graves County early Thursday morning led to a DUI charge for a Paducah man. Graves County deputies responded to the accident on KY 348 just before 2 a.m., where they learned 35-year-old Cody Wiggins had left the road, traveled down an embankment, and partially up a tree.
Authorities are asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect after the Lone Oak ball fields were vandalized. Deputies received a complaint of criminal mischief at the ball fields on Saturday and arrived to find that various areas of the ballpark had been tagged in black spray paint. The...
McCracken County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help identifying a couple accused of shoplifting. Deputies were called on July 17th to a store along US 60 in McCracken County for a reported shoplifting. Store employees said the couple, believed to be working together, entered the store and split up. The...
A suspicious person complaint in Kuttawa last week led a wanted Grayson County man's arrest. Lyon County deputies responded to a business on Days Inn Drive, but the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Mark A. Neal, was gone when they arrived. He was later found at Huck's Travel Center across the street.
Routine patrol by a Graves County Sheriff's deputy uncovered several illegal dump sites in the Hickory area. The deputy discovered the sites on Sunday night in the Westplains Road area. The sites contained furniture, garbage, and other trash in three separate sites. On Tuesday, 40-year-old Don L. O'Reilly of Byrd...
A Union City man was arrested for stealing money from a North Ury Street business. Union City police reports said officers were called to Spot Free Car Wash, where an employee reported a black male was caught taking money from the office change machine. Danny Campbell told officers the man...
Two western Kentucky men were arrested over the weekend on drug and other charges. Deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday night on Woodville Road in Kevil, where they said the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Cope of Boaz, was found to have meth and marijuana. In addition, Cope reportedly had a suspended driver's license.
According to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, Brian Haymaker has been arrested. -Original Story- The Crittenden County Sheriff's Department has requested the public's help with locating a man wanted locally and in Illinois. The sheriff's department said 47-year-old Brian K. Haymaker is wanted on several local charges, and for being...
A Paducah man was arrested late Saturday night on drug charges following a traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Ranzy Robinson of Paducah was stopped on Hovencamp Road for a traffic violation. During the investigation Robinson was reportedly found to have methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic drugs, according to authorities.
A New Concord man was charged with assault from an incident on Saturday. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a 911 call at a home on Harris Road. Deputies said a bystander told them the unresponsive victim was on the back deck, and 66-year-old Delbert Orey was inside the home, where several firearms were located.
A report into our newsroom indicates a pursuit along State Line Road in Calloway County has brought a large police presence into the area. According to reports, shots were fired and a suspect allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area in the Coleman Branch Road area, following an attempted traffic stop. Deputies from Marshall County and Kentucky State Police troopers are assisting with the search.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in series of recent thefts. Deputies said sometime between June 25 and July 1, someone forcibly entered a home on Parkersville Road and stole a 32-inch tv, blue-ray player, and two hunting knives. In addition, the thieves reportedly caused about...
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two gunmen is on the run after police say he shot and killed a convenience store clerk during a robbery on Tuesday night. The City of South Fulton Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Quick Pick Food Mart on Welcome All Road in South Fulton.
A Metropolis man was arrested last week after authorities said he struck a disabled person in the face. Metropolis police were called to a disturbance at a home on Ophia Street on Friday. The victim, who officers said was disabled, told police he was hit several times in the face by 51-year-old Michael B. Robinson.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Tuesday afternoon, July 26. The crash happened at 2 p.m. on U.S. 62, just two miles east of Risco. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Samantha A. Thomas, of...
