Wisconsin Man Crashes Motorcycle Near La Crescent

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash that they say was fatal late this morning about 14 miles outside Duluth.Around 11 a.m. officers say a Toyota was stopped behind another vehicle waiting to turn southbound on Canosa Road from Highway 194 westbound. A Subaru failed to stop in time behind the Toyota, striking it before swerving into oncoming traffic.The Subaru overturned into the opposite lanes of Highway 194, striking a Cadillac traveling eastbound.The driver of the Cadillac, 87-year-old Wayne Ward of Madeira Beach, Fla. died as a result of the crash.The Subaru driver, a 24-year-old from Hermantown, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DULUTH, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO