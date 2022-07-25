ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crescent, MN

Wisconsin Man Crashes Motorcycle Near La Crescent

By TJ Leverentz
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin man was brought to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle between La Crosse and La Crescent Sunday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 27-year-old...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Officers report fatal 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 194 near Duluth

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash that they say was fatal late this morning about 14 miles outside Duluth.Around 11 a.m. officers say a Toyota was stopped behind another vehicle waiting to turn southbound on Canosa Road from Highway 194 westbound. A Subaru failed to stop in time behind the Toyota, striking it before swerving into oncoming traffic.The Subaru overturned into the opposite lanes of Highway 194, striking a Cadillac traveling eastbound.The driver of the Cadillac, 87-year-old Wayne Ward of Madeira Beach, Fla. died as a result of the crash.The Subaru driver, a 24-year-old from Hermantown, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DULUTH, MN
news8000.com

Wisconsin State Patrol trooper injured in semi crash along I-94

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A trooper for Wisconsin State Patrol sustained non-life threatening injuries after a semi hit his cruiser along I-94 Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post, reports after 12 a.m. said a semi lost control on I-94 near Black River Falls and struck a stopped State Patrol cruiser and the rear of another vehicle. The State Trooper was engaged in a traffic stop at the time.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
ROCHESTER, MN
NBC 26 WGBA

Motorcyclist dies weeks after crashing into deer

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A De Pere motorcyclist died Tuesday after spending weeks in the hospital following a crash with a deer. On July 4, at around 5 a.m., deputies of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 5408 Tower RD in the Town of Rockland for a report of a crash.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
La Crescent, MN
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
La Crosse, WI
Accidents
City
Houston, MN
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Rochester, MN
Accidents
La Crescent, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, WI
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Sasquatch 107.7

ATV Crash in Houston County Kills Owatonna Area Woman

Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna area woman was killed in an ATV crash in Houston County while working for a tree service company. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release first responders received a report of an ATV crash in southeast Houston County around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of the ATV was identified as 33-year-old Kayla Wimer-Wood. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the ATV at the time.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Wis. Sen. Janet Bewley Involved In Double-Fatal Crash In Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. — A multi-vehicle crash involving Wisconsin Sen. Janet Bewley has resulted in two deaths, according to the Ashland Police Department. The accident happened around 12:26 p.m. Friday on US Highway 2 in Ashland near Turner Road. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Bewley, 70, pulled out from...
ASHLAND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Traffic Accident#State
wiproud.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mauston

MAUSTON Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Mauston Police Department is investigating the death of a person who was struck by a train over the weekend. In a statement Monday morning, the police department reported that a pedestrian was hit by the train and pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.
MAUSTON, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Search Continues for Man Who Escaped Pursuit in NE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are continuing their search for a subject who was able to escape a pursuit in northeast Rochester Monday night. A statement from the Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper attempted to pull over a male motorist for an equipment violation in the area of East Circle Dr. and Silver Lake Rd. Northeast shortly before 10 p.m. The statement says the vehicle did not stop despite the trooper activating his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Motorcycle Strikes Deer in Houston County

Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Houston man was injured after the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer over the weekend. The State Patrol's accident report says 60-year-old Mark Skadson was traveling west on Hwy. 16 between Houston and Rushford when his motorcycle hit the deer shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. The report says Skadson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Sasquatch 107.7

More Lane Closures Coming Friday On Highway 52 In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just announced more lane closures and a traffic shift set to start later this week, part of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just...
thecountyline.net

13-year-old hurt on the Kickapoo near Ontario

A 13-year-old girl hurt her leg and hand at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to jump off a rock ledge over the Kickapoo River outside of Ontario, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to the incident, the 13-year-old had been canoeing the river near Highway...
ONTARIO, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Elton Hills Drive Bridge Finally Set To Reopen

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The construction on the Elton Hills Drive Bridge is nearing completion and the traveling public can expect to use the bridge soon. A news release from the City of Rochester said the bridge is expected to reopen to the traveling public the week of August 8th. The new bridge has two travel lanes in each direction and enhanced pedestrian facilities across the bridge, which include seven-foot wide raised sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County storm clean-up continues Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Residents in La Crosse and Campbell will have some help in removing debris as a result of this weekend’s storms beginning Monday. While crews have already been working to serve immediate removal of trees, branches and other materials on homes, vehicles, power lines and roadways, collection of brush and other materials will begin this week.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sparta man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is charged with reckless homicide after an overdose death in the city on July 16. 33-year-old Robert Dockerty was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin under or equal to three grams in Monroe County Circuit Court on Tuesday, according to online court records.
SPARTA, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy