“With subway, bus and commuter railroad ridership still far below pre-pandemic levels, the MTA is burning through billions of dollars in emergency federal aid earlier than expected,” reports Jose Martinez for The City sharing information made public by Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials this week. The article echoes talk of fiscal crisis that was an early sign of the fundamental changes the Covid-19 pandemic would bring in early 2020, with several repeated episodes every few months through the duration of the pandemic. Neither federal relief packages nor the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have been sufficient to fix the fundamental structural deficits of transit funding in New York City (and other cities around the country).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO