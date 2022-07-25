ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR MCCC'S NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED RESPIRATORY THERAPY PROGRAM IS JULY 29, 2022

 3 days ago

Riley Moody, Marketing & Communications Assistant, iarm01@monroeccc.edu. Michelle Gaynier, Communications Specialist, mgaynier@monroeccc.edu, 734-384-4177. The deadline for students interested in enrolling in Monroe County Community College's nationally recognized Respiratory Therapy Program for Fall 2022 cohort is drawing near on Friday, July 29, 2022. Interested applicants must submit all required materials to the...

MCCC HOSTING AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE THURSDAY, AUGUST 11, 2022

Riley Moody, Marketing & Communications Assistant, iarm01@monroeccc.edu. Michelle Gaynier, Communications Specialist, mgaynier@monroeccc.edu, 734-384-4177. Monroe County Community College has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm. The blood drive will be held in the Dining Hall (Audrey M. Warrick Student Services/Administration Building) on the college's Main Campus, 1555 S. Raisinville Road in Monroe.
