DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR MCCC'S NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED RESPIRATORY THERAPY PROGRAM IS JULY 29, 2022

Riley Moody, Marketing & Communications Assistant, iarm01@monroeccc.edu. Michelle Gaynier, Communications Specialist, mgaynier@monroeccc.edu, 734-384-4177. Monroe County Community College has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm. The blood drive will be held in the Dining Hall (Audrey M. Warrick Student Services/Administration Building) on the college's Main Campus, 1555 S. Raisinville Road in Monroe.

MONROE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO