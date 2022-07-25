ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man shot by rifle-wielding suspect in Van Nuys

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old man was shot on Saturday in Van Nuys buy a man with a rifle. The shooting occurred just after 2:40 p.m....

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Authorities identify 2 people killed in Peck Park shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a mass shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro Sunday. They are 31-year-old Tashman Williams of Compton and 29-year-old Carlyle Phillips of Cypress, authorities said. The two were killed after gunfire was exchanged at the park Sunday when hundreds of […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after a witness jogging in the area found Camiar Sanayeh with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Stabbed in Woodland Hills Identified

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after a witness jogging in the area found Camiar Sanayeh with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man found stabbed to death in middle of LA street

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Woodland Hills, and an investigation was underway, police said. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. after a witness jogging in the area found the man with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pastor identified as suspect in alleged family dispute that left LA County deputy shot

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged fight between family members in Harbor City ends with an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy getting shot and a pastor in handcuffs. FOX 11 has learned Tuesday that the suspected gunman was Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church in Carson. Mueller is being charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty deputy, who also happens to be his son-in-law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man stabs wife who was parked in car in Venice area: LAPD

A man who allegedly stabbed his wife while she was sitting in her parked vehicle in the Venice area on Monday is being sought by police. Officers responded to the area of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard about 5:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found in a vehicle […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Canyon News

LAPD Officer-Involved Shooting In Wilshire Division

MELROSE—The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) in Wilshire Division that occurred on July 14. The LAPD reported at around 6:50 p.m., police officers from the Wilshire Division were working patrol driving in the area of Melrose and Fairfax Avenue....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Post

7-year-old killed while crossing street with his father, police say; driver under arrest

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
theeastsiderla.com

LAPD officers fatally shoot man in El Sereno

EL SERENO -- A man in his 30s who ran from Los Angeles Police Department officers after they stopped him near Cal State Los Angeles was shot and killed Friday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:51 p.m. near Lansdowne and Eastern avenues after officers from the Hollenbeck Station observed the suspect's vehicle and when they approached him he got out and ran away, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 shot to death in possible murder-suicide

LOS ANGELES – Two people were found shot to death in the Palms area of Los Angeles Monday, in what police say is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of Regent Street, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found two people down with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the department’s Officer Rosario Cervantes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man robbed at gunpoint at Culver City ATM

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.Culver City PD posted surveillance video of the armed robbery on its Facebook account, and can be seen here.This is the latest crime to take place in Culver City, where crime has increased by 90% over the last two years.  The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.
CULVER CITY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD chief addresses rise in crime, violence

Crime and violence seem to be on the rise nationally. In Los Angeles County alone, there have been 206 homicides in 2022, up nearly 30% compared with 2020, and 779 shooting victims so far in 2022, up 43% compared with 2020, according to the LAPD. “The onset of the pandemic,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Boy dies after being found in bathtub at East Hollywood home

Update: The father of the 5-year-old boy was arrested late Monday night. An updated version of the story can be found here. Original post: A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after he was found unconscious in a bathtub at a home in East Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy