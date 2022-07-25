An English Guy Tries to Pronounce Counties and Cities in Kentucky [Video]
This is hysterical and, yes, Daviess County gets a shout out in the video. Jon Lovell, the...wkdq.com
This is hysterical and, yes, Daviess County gets a shout out in the video. Jon Lovell, the...wkdq.com
Too funny!! As an English woman living in Kentucky, I totally get where you're coming from!! I live in Lexington, where we have U.K....no, not the United Kingdom, but University of Kentucky!! 🤯🇬🇧
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4