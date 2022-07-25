An English Guy Tries to Pronounce Counties and Cities in Kentucky [Video]

After getting little-to-no rain for a good chunk of the summer, it seems like we can't get rid of it now. Monday saw a line of storms come through that dumped between one to three inches of rain across the Tri-State, and the seven-day forecast shows we're not done with it yet as there's a chance every day through the early part of next week. While it's definitely needed, it would be nice if it spaced itself out a little more. But, outside of bringing an end to the hot and humid conditions we'd been dealing with for the past week or so, the rain also brought an end to the burn ban in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday morning.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO