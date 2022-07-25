ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

May — June 2022 Commentary

By DBusiness Magazine
dbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Electric cars are not going to take the market by storm, but it’s going to be a gradual improvement”. -Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO, Renault and Nissan. The electric vehicle market has a long way to go before becoming a mainstream pillar of the transportation sector. Anyone looking to purchase...

www.dbusiness.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Reuters

Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil, Iran, rights on agenda

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday as part of increased Western efforts to court the major oil-producing state amid the war in Ukraine and faltering talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.
WORLD
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
AFP

Biden, Xi hold talks on Taiwan, trade dispute

President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by phone for well over two hours on Thursday on mounting tensions over Taiwan, a festering trade dispute and their bid to keep the superpower rivalry in check. And the dispute around Pelosi is the tip of an iceberg, with US officials fearing that Xi is mulling use of force to impose control over democratic Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The GDP report for last quarter pointed to weakness across the economy. Consumer spending slowed as Americans bought fewer goods. Business investment fell. Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shedding 2 percentage points from GDP. Higher interest rates, a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s series of rate hikes, clobbered home construction, which shrank at a 14% annual rate. Government spending dropped, too.
BUSINESS

