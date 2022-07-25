ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Best Custom Framing Stores in Washington DC: Treasure Your Pictures

By Deirdre Paine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that the world is turning entirely digital, we still go the extra mile to cherish some unique moments in our life by getting printouts of our beloved pictures and putting them on the wall. These are the best custom framing stores in Washington DC which can do the...

momcollective.com

Top 5 Food Halls in the DC Area

Food halls seem to be the newest trend, and the DC area isn’t immune. Finding the top food halls in the DC area can be tough, as the concentration of them has increased in the past couple of years. What is great about a food hall is that there are choices, and that can make meal time a lot easier when out in a group (whether that group is your family with kids who all want something different, friends who have different dietary restrictions and budgets, or a solo mom-meal who is having all different types of cravings). They are a wonderful way to taste different cuisines, opening yourself to a myriad of culinary delights. So the next time you’re out and about, add one of the top 5 food halls in the DC area to your list of places to try!
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Three Montgomery County Restaurants Win 2022 RAMMY Awards

Restaurant industry professionals and their fans gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center earlier this week for the 40th Annual RAMMY Awards as Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced winners and a range of special distinctions in a number of categories celebrating excellence in long-standing and pandemic-era categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service. Three Montgomery County restaurants were presented with awards.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Washington, D.C.

We may not think of them this way, but Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia are all coastal states. This means they have beaches! If you’re in landlocked Washington, D.C., yearning for a beach to lounge on, we have some near you!. Some offer pristine natural scenery, and others are a...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“The mural, designed and installed by Iowan artist Isaac Campbell, will use the wheat paste technique to capture the faces of 18 Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad”

3125 M Street, NW photo by dccitygirl (alley between Levain Bakery/Irish Pub) “Georgetown is particularly special given Emad and his family are long-time DC residents.”. “On July 20th, the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, a campaign led by family members of Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, will be unveiling a public mural in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The mural, designed and installed by Iowan artist Isaac Campbell, will use the wheat paste technique to capture the faces of 18 Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Which Airports Have the Most Canceled Flights?

You don’t need me to tell you that air travel this summer has been a hot mess. And we seem to have very little control over those cancellations. But forewarned is forearmed in terms of the airports with the highest likelihood of delays and cancelations. So which airports have...
WASHINGTON, DC
Thrillist

Where to Eat and Drink on the Waterfront in DC

One of the best ways to experience DC is by way of water. From Navy Yard to The Wharf and Georgetown, several neighborhoods offer outdoor dining with epic views of the nearby rivers, plus some pretty memorable dining experiences. Many of these waterfront destinations serve up local seafood, including crabs...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Well-known D.C. sandwich shop wins first Rammy award

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday night’s 40th annual Rammy awards highlighted all the goodness in our area’s restaurant industry. Notably, a sandwich joint that’s been around for 70 years as they were got “hottest sandwich shop” in D.C. Mangialardo’s is a family-owned Italian deli well known in the area. The shop is best known for the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
#Art Museum#Art World#Art Gallery#Art Supplies
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Alexandria VA You Must Try

Planning your trip to Northern Va and need to find all the best restaurants in Alexandria? You have arrived at the right place because here we are going to give you all the juicy info on where to go and what to eat. This charming city in Northern VA has been around since the start of America and was home to the first president, George Washington. You will see all the history and culture while you are exploring this beautiful waterfront town.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Commercial Observer

Silver Spring Flex Building Changes Hands in $13M Deal

BDC Spectrum has sold 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280-square-foot flex/office building in Silver Spring, Md., for $12.8 million, Commercial Observer has learned. JLL represented the buyer, listed as 12101 Tech Road LLC, in the deal, while Edge represented the seller. “Acquiring assets of this size in the Montgomery County submarket...
SILVER SPRING, MD
ffxnow.com

First pieces of Reston’s Isaac Newton Square development in the works

The first and smallest pieces of a massive new neighborhood near the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station are formally in the works. At a Reston Planning and Zoning Committee earlier this month, Peter Lawrence Company and development partner MRP Realty said they plan to introduce a final development plan for mostly townhouses and stacked units at Isaac Newton Square.
RESTON, VA
Entertainment
Visual Art
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food Bringing Loop to D.C. Metro Area

Giant Food is set to become the latest retail partner to bring Terracycle’s circular reuse platform, Loop, to customers. This fall, customers in the Washington, D.C.-metro area will be able to buy everyday products in durable reusable containers found at Loop branded displays in participating Giant stores. “Giant is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

New Celebree School Coming to Bowie

Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have inked a 10,567-square-foot lease at Melford Town Center in Bowie, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. St. John Properties is the landlord of the 466-acre mixed-use business parkThe building that will house the new Celebree location was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is part of its development of more than 1 million square feet of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space at Melford Town Center.
BOWIE, MD
NBC Washington

Adventist HealthCare Plans to Relocate to Prince George's

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center has announced it is relocating to Prince George's County, Maryland, instead of expanding its current location. The medical center recently purchased 23 acres of land between Livingston Road and Route 210 on Old Fort Road in Fort Washington. This empty land is across from the new Giant.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD

