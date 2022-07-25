UPDATE: Port Arthur Police working fatal motorcycle crash Monday morning

– Five Little Cypress-Mauriceville students headed to LCM High school Wednesday morning were involved in a one vehicle accident on FM 1130 near Zavalla Rd. in Mauriceville. The 16 year old driver of a 2018 Dodge pickup left the roadway and ended up in the woods, striking a tree. One student, a 12 year old, was air-lifted to UTMB hospital while the other four were transported to a Beaumont hospital. The ages of the other three boys are 12, 13, and 15. Several of the boys had serious injuries but none that were considered life-threatening according to those at the scene.

MAURICEVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO