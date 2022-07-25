ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police working fatal motorcycle crash Monday morning

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: As of 10:06 a.m. Monday, the Port Arthur Police Department announced the roadway is back open for routine traffic in the 2000 block of SH 73 Eastbound SH 73 and southbound...

www.panews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Investigation into fatal Port Arthur motorcycle crash continues

The investigation continues into two-vehicle crash that left a Port Arthur motorcyclist dead. According to police, the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield right of way and pulled out in front of a motorcycle shortly before 6 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Texas 73. The...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur Police arrest aggravated robbery suspect

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a call about a man pointing a gun at another person, led to the arrest of an aggravated robbery suspect. On Tuesday, July 26, Port Arthur Police were called to 4200 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard in reference to a man with a gun, who pointed it at another person, according to a press release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
12NewsNow

Two Beaumont men indicted on felony charges in connection with the attempted shooting of two Beaumont officers

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men are both facing two felony charges after the attempted shooting of two Beaumont officers in early July. Jalon Nixon, 18, and Reginald Guillory, 19, are both charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer in connection with an incident at a Beaumont apartment complex. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the two men on Wednesday.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 20-26

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 20 July 26:. An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn. Heather Erwin, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 32nd Street. Criminal mischief was reported in...
GROVES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont police investigating shooting

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting in the south end of town. The shooting was reported at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Chaison. Beaumont police, EMS and fire responded. Investigators placed a number of yellow evidence markers on the ground in the middle...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kogt.com

Five Involved In Early Morning Accident

– Five Little Cypress-Mauriceville students headed to LCM High school Wednesday morning were involved in a one vehicle accident on FM 1130 near Zavalla Rd. in Mauriceville. The 16 year old driver of a 2018 Dodge pickup left the roadway and ended up in the woods, striking a tree. One student, a 12 year old, was air-lifted to UTMB hospital while the other four were transported to a Beaumont hospital. The ages of the other three boys are 12, 13, and 15. Several of the boys had serious injuries but none that were considered life-threatening according to those at the scene.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

Area athletes involved in crash Wednesday morning; coach asking for prayers

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Athletic Director and head football coach Eric Peevey and the Bears coaching staff and players were somber and showing a lot of concern after a traffic crash Wednesday morning involving numerous LC-M athletes. Peevey said one student was life-flighted to Galveston, while four others are at CHRISTUS St....
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

TDCJ inmate briefly escapes while in custody outside hospital

PORT ARTHUR — A Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate briefly escaped custody Tuesday night outside of a Port Arthur hospital. The TDCJ sent a statement to KFDM that the Leblanc Unit inmate was transported to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur at 7 p.m,, and when he was released from the hospital, he tried to escape custody. Port Artur Police responded and assisted.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur Police list of possible Identity theft victims climbs to 29

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim total in the investigation of a fast-food employee who allegedly stole people’s personal information in Sulphur has risen to almost 30. Sulphur Police added a list of nine new names to their Facebook page, bringing the total to twenty-nine people who may have been the victim of identity theft. One name was deleted because it was that of a juvenile.
SULPHUR, LA
MySanAntonio

Police seek identity of armed robber who attacked store clerk

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Police are asking for the public's help identifying an armed robber who they believe attacked the same place twice within 10 days. The Beaumont Police Department said the man robbed clerks on July 14 and 24 at L&P Market...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy