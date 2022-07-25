ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Family, Car Collection

Cover picture for the articleIf you are an avid watcher of “The Real Housewives” franchise, then this article might be interesting for you. Here in this post, we will talk about Larsa Marie Pippen or simply known as “Larsa Pippen” from “The Real Housewives of Miami” (RHOM). If you don’t know the premise of this...

Miami Civic

How common is gold digging and women getting everything paid for in Miami?

I just moved here two months ago so this city is new to me. Long story short, my Colombian girlfriend of one year moved down with me with no job. I was paying for her things as she haphazardly looked for a job. I started becoming annoyed that I was paying for virtually everything when we went out and she took offense to that. I make upper six figures so it's not the money that's the problem, it's the expectation. She started going out with 'friends' she knew from when she used to live here who would drive her in flashy cars, take her out to clubs, invite her to boats, etc. I dumped her because to me that's cheating. Now her instagram is filled with flights, boats, limos, VIP tables, and so on. How common is this sort of culture? Can you describe it to me? Because I really don't understand it.
MIAMI, FL

