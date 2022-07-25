Where to Watch and Stream Chappaquiddick Free Online

The Gray Man feels like another multi-million misfire from the Russo Brothers, who have proven that no amount of money that they are given can make a project interesting. This feels like The Bourne Identity or Mission Impossible but stripped of any sense of thrills, fun or excitement, a laborious , torturous misstep that - perhaps most surprising of all, looks incredibly cheap considering its $200 million budget afforded to it. To put it into context - that's more than Mission Impossible Fallout, at $178m - and Top Gun: Maverick - at $170m; yet I've seen classic Doctor Who episodes with better usage of effects. It's an age old case of Netflix not realising how money works - maybe giving that much budget to the directors of Cherry was a mistake in hindsight, but beyond that - what's surprising is just how much of this is so uninspiring it's hard to care by the end.

