Titanic and The Omen star dead at 80: David Warner passes away following cancer-related illness

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Titanic actor David Warner has died aged 80 following a cancer-related illness.

The actor played Spicer Lovejoy in the blockbuster and was also known for roles in films including The Omen, A Christmas Carol and Mary Poppins Returns.

His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to the BBC in which they said he had been ill for the past year and a half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rs9BU_0grsHOm300
Heartbreaking: Titanic actor David Warner has died aged 80 following a cancer-related illness

They said: 'Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.

'He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.'

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, the actor's on-screen career began in 1962 with roles in the films We Joined The Navy and The King's Breakfast.

His career received a major boost in 1966 when he took on the leading role in Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment opposite Vanessa Redgrave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDHeh_0grsHOm300
Career: The actor played Spicer Lovejoy in the blockbuster (pictured in the 1997 film with co-star Billy Xane) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXK71_0grsHOm300
Statement: His death was confirmed by his family in a statement in which they said he had been ill for the past year and a half

The film helped to establish his reputation for playing off-the-wall characters.

One of his best known roles was as Keith Jennings in the classic horror film The Omen, released in 1976.

David left the UK for Hollywood in 1987 and lived there for 15 years, appearing in films including Star Trek V and VI and Planet Of The Apes.

More recent appearances include the 2017 romantic comedy You Me And Him and his final role as Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBe4b_0grsHOm300
Illness: His death was confirmed by his family in a statement in which they said he had been ill for the past year and a half (pictured performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1964)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeySy_0grsHOm300
Roles: David left the UK for Hollywood in 1987 and lived there for 15 years, appearing in films including Star Trek V and VI and Planet Of The Apes (pictued in Star Trek V, 1989) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBjEe_0grsHOm300
Success: Along with his film and TV work, David had a successful theatre career and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963, playing the title roles in Henry VI, Richard II and Hamlet (pictured in 1984) 

Along with his film and TV work, David had a successful theatre career and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963, playing the title roles in Henry VI, Richard II and Hamlet.

His portrayal of the Danish prince as a student radical didn't go down well with critics but struck a nerve with younger audiences.

The actor previously said: 'When I was a kid and saw Shakespeare, I never heard the actors for all the posturing and declaiming,

'I thought surely kids today were the same as I was, not wanting Shakespeare shoved down their throats. I wanted to make them come back again, of their own free will.'

According to the BBC, the actor is survived by 'his beloved partner Lisa Bowerman, his much-loved son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans and his many gold dust friends.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8w8z_0grsHOm300
David's family said: 'He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years' 

