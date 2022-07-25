WJOL’ Stream Is Down

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrees uprooted by the three tornadoes in Will County over...

20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a list of 20 photos that exemplify what life was like in Chicago during the 1950s.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Offering Special Brush Collection After Weekend Tornado

A small tornado spun through a portion of Naperville over the weekend (in addition to Romeoville, Joliet and Manhattan). The City of Naperville announced they are offering special brush collection to help residents clean up. The collection will begin Tuesday morning and run through Friday, with city crews making multiple...
NAPERVILLE, IL
One Of Greatest Guitar Collections In World Coming To Illinois

If you want to see one of the greatest guitars and memorabilia collections in the world, it coming to a popular Illinois tourist attraction. Celebrity Memorabilia Is Very Popular And Expensive. One Of The Greatest Collections In The World. Jim Irsay is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. He's a...
Will County, IL
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience in Joliet, IL Oct 20, 2022 – presale password

The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience pre-sale password has been listed: Everybody with this presale code will have the opportunity to order sweet seats before the public!. If you don’t buy your tickets to Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Joliet during the pre-sale you might not be able to acquire them before they sell-out!
JOLIET, IL
See Damage from Tornadoes Over the Weekend in Illinois

It was a stormy weekend in and around the Chicago, Illinois area over the weekend with confirmed tornadoes that touched down. New video shows the damage that has affected several communities. The National Weather Service confirmed that tornadoes touched down in Naperville, Crest Hill and also Joliet, Illinois. Fox 32...
CHICAGO, IL
Catching Up with the Goodyear Blimp

A few weeks ago, Joliet was abuzz with news the Goodyear Blimp was in town. I reached out to friends at the Joliet Park District, but couldn’t make contact with the blimp. Then yesterday, as my son and I were playing catch outside, he pointed to the sky and said, “Look daddy!”
JOLIET, IL
Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Sign In Homer Glen Hopes To Curb Speeding

This week, law enforcement officers from six states including Illinois joined forces to combat speeding. This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
HOMER GLEN, IL
Google Buying Thompson Center

Google is buying the Thompson Center in Chicago. Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that the tech giant has agreed to purchase the building for 105-million-dollars from the state. The governor says the deal will save Illinois taxpayers nearly a billion dollars over the next thirty years. As part of the agreement, the state will receive 30-million-dollars in cash and the title to the property at 115 South LaSalle Street. That location will be renovated and state employees will work there.
CHICAGO, IL
It’s time for regional policing

Recent and violent criminal activity that has been occurring in the greater western suburbs, specifically areas covered by Wednesday Journal and its parent company Growing Community Media, is not only shocking, but in many ways is predictable. There have been several high-profile shootings, murders, and violent acts in Oak Park...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL
Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
Naperville Investigating Why Sirens Didn’t Activate During Tornado

The City of Naperville is investigating why outdoor warning sirens didn’t activate this past weekend when a tornado hit the western suburb. The National Weather Service indicated that an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville Saturday morning. City officials have determined that the National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for the Naperville area before or during this time, which is why the sirens didn’t activate before or during this tornado. Officials are reviewing internal policies and procedures around the outdoor warning systems.
NAPERVILLE, IL
A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL

