Income Tax

It may be time for tax loss harvesting, but what is that?

By News-Herald, The (Southgate, MI)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago

News-Herald, The (Southgate, MI) Watching your investments take a tumble in the stock market generally isn't a fun experience. But seasoned investors know that market volatility — and the inherent ups and downs that come with it — is a natural part of the process, and that historical trends show that...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

William Lako: Fixed-income: preserve principal not maximize returns

Marietta Daily Journal (GA) With inflation at 9.1% and the markets having breached bear market territory in June, investors are worried. Quite honestly, right now, investors cannot beat 9.1% inflation without taking on excessive risk, especially in their fixed-income investments. I recommend investors get close to inflation on their fixed-income...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Considerations When Purchasing Life Insurance

Grand Laker, The (Vinita, OK) There are a number of different life insurance products and features to consider when evaluating plans. Discussing the importance of owning life insurance can be a sensitive topic — after all, few people like to talk about death. However, if others depend on your support, or if you have substantial assets that you wish to transfer to future generations, life insurance can be an important financial tool. There are many types of insurance and features for you to consider if you are shopping for a plan.
VINITA, OK
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Information Institute: Investors fund lawsuits without disclosing role

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Investors with no stake in a lawsuit beyond wanting to profit from its outcome are contributing to the growth of insurer legal costs and settlement payouts, according to a new report from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). "Third-party litigation funding (TPLF) has devastatingly become a multi-billion-dollar global industry, turning lawsuits into investments at the expense of societal good," said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. "It is unconscionable that plaintiffs are able to further exploit the legal system by proactively seeking unassociated third parties to finance their lawsuits."
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Prudential Pulse: Americans Prepare for Economy’s Next Act

Faced with rising inflation and looming recession, Americans — particularly millennials and women — are in a precarious financial position, new Prudential survey finds. , Inc.’s (NYSE: PRU) latest Pulse research series, “Americans Prepare for the Economy’s Next Act,” finds fears of an economic downturn and high inflation threaten to erode the financial standing and confidence of Americans just as they emerge from the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

Are employee ownership programs the future of corporate America?

-It's no secret it's a job seekers market. For instance, Integrity Marketing Group, a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning, is a great example. The idea for extending ownership to employees was developed by Integrity CEO Bryan W. Adams who then approached Integrity…
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) Upgrades Rating for CATIC to A- with Stable Outlook

ROCKY HILL, Conn. , July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CATIC has received an upgraded rating of "A-" from the. (KBRA). According to KBRA, an "A-" rating indicates the insurer's financial condition is sound and the entity is likely to meet its policyholder obligations under difficult economic, financial and business conditions. The outlook is stable. KBRA also upgraded the rating for.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

The Majority of Americans Say Their Financial Planning Needs Improvement, But Only a Third Seek Professional Help

Financial uncertainty is harming people's health, job performance, relationships and more. /PRNewswire/ -- More than six in 10 Americans (62%) say their financial planning needs improvement, yet only a third (35%) seek the help of a financial advisor according to the latest set of findings from the. Northwestern Mutual. 2022...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Progressive Announces Investor Relations Event

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO , July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced,. (NYSE: PGR) will host an Investor Relations event on. . The event, which will consist of both a conference call and a webcast, is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will begin with an approximate 45-minute presentation on the Property business, followed by a question-and-answer session with.
MAYFIELD, OH
InsuranceNewsNet

Buying Travel Insurance

Oconomowoc Enterprise (WI) WHAT IT COVERS The amount of coverage needed depends on where you're going, what you're spending, and what you're bringing. Your health coverage may remain depending on the destination, but extra insurance can help cover additional outof-pocket expenses. Check credit card offers, too. Then look for the plan that comprehensively addresses any remaining concerns, with a focus on reimbursements for missed connections, lost bags, refunds if you become sick or otherwise can not travel, and medical emergencies. Most providers offer an array of policies meant to cover all levels. You can purchase individual insurance or family coverage. There are also multi-trip plans available.
TRAVEL
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Malayan Insurance Co., Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of. Malayan Insurance Co., Inc. (Malayan) (. Philippines. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. These ratings reflect Malayan’s balance sheet strength, which...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for the management of liability risk selection (USPTO 11379927): AllDigital Specialty Insurance

-- A patent by the inventors Alwis, Athula (Belle Meade, NJ, US), filed on March 17, 2021. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The underwriting process for insurance can be a long and drawn out process, depending upon the type of insurance being sought and the proposed insured. In the consumer market, a policy for automobile insurance can generally be underwritten within a day, and many companies are now offering insurance through online portals in which coverage can be obtained rapidly upon answering a few questions. In the commercial market, the time frame for a commercial insurer to rate, quote and bind a typical management liability policy can range from a period of from 4-6 weeks, and sometimes even longer. This time period starts after the proposed insured has completed a multi-page (around 10 pages), multi-question application (around 40 questions), and where many of the questions include several sub-parts. Next, the underwriting process can be considered to have two elements, or phases, the first phase being the decision-making process, and the second phase being the delivery process, that is, the steps of getting the approved policy to the proposed insured.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Management's Discussion and Analysis Introduction

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of. This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes forward-looking statements that are. based on current expectations and that are subject to significant risks and. uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this. Form 10-Q. We undertake no...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumers still spending, the. is under pressure to continue raising interest rates aggressively. When it ends its latest policy meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Fed is expected to impose a second consecutive three-quarter-point hike in its...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Long-Term Care Insurance Association Offers Claims Problem Assistance

Los Angeles, CA July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Consumers with questions regarding their long-term care insurance claims are being assisted as part of a new initiative undertaken by the. American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. . "People who purchased long-term care insurance years ago are starting to need benefits and starting...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Lemonade completes acquisition of Metromile

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today announced the closing of the acquisition of car insurance provider Metromile. Metromile shareholders received 7.3 million LMND shares, while Lemonade received a business with over. $155m. in cash, over. $110m. in premiums, an insurance entity...
BUSINESS
Comments / 0

