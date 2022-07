LeBron James may have some family company in the NBA sooner rather than later if one scout is to be believed. "You can see the improvements he's made to his game from last year to this year," an NBA scout said of Bronny James, who is LeBron's son, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports. "He's proving to be more than just a name and impacts the game positively whether that's making the extra pass on offense or dropping down for loose balls in the post on defense."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO