ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vintage 'Cowboys and Indians' game is removed from seaside pier after single complaint from social care worker who said it was 'extremely racist'

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A vintage 'Cowboys and Indians' game has been removed from a seaside pier after a social care worker complained it was 'extremely racist'.

The game at the Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare allowed children to 'shoot' at figurines of Native Americans while riding an animatronic horse and had been there for years.

But it has now been removed after a single complaint from Emily Crossing, who hit out at it as 'cultural appropriation'.

The 30-year-old said she had been with her mother during a family visit to the pier earlier this year when she saw the arcade machine.

She spotted the game, which featured a saloon with a cowboy on the backdrop, and a gun for shooting moving Native American figures while the player sat on a horse.

The adult social care worker from Oxford wrote to pier bosses and told them she thought it was 'extremely racist' and 'outdated'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TT3XF_0grsBoAj00
The vintage arcade game (pictured) has been removed from the Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486euY_0grsBoAj00
The game allows children to ride an animatronic horse and shoot at figures of Native Americans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvSFS_0grsBoAj00
Emily Crossing (pictured) said she was shocked to find the game when visiting the pier and said it was 'clearly racist'

Ms Crossing said the game should be removed as it was 'clearly racist'.

'It's absolutely shocking,' she said.

'Mum and I both just had our mouths open when we first saw it - we were in absolute shock.

'The figures of indigenous Americans were in full-on headdresses and there are little 'cowboys' everywhere.

'I can't believe the managers have no idea about cultural appropriation.'

Emily says she first emailed the company on May 29 after a visit earlier that month.

She claims then then contacted the Grand Pier again over a month later, as she hadn't heard back.

She says she then received a reply, which she says claimed the game was a legacy piece the company inherited when they bought the pier.

She added that bosses also claimed no one else had complained, and it was up to parents whether their children go on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjiTJ_0grsBoAj00
Bosses at the Grand Pier later emailed the 30-year-old to say it was a 'legacy' piece that had been there when it was bought by the current owners, Ms Crossing claims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VF7eb_0grsBoAj00
The game allows children to 'shoot' a gun at figurines of Native Americans, with the rider playing the role of a cowboy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kafqi_0grsBoAj00
Ms Crossing said bosses seemed to be oblivious to 'cultural appropriation' and said it was 'outdated and extremely shocking'

Emily then posted on Instagram where she says she received messages of support.

And she said: 'This is 2022 - that game is racist whether you chose to play it or not. It's outdated and extremely shocking.'

As of July 12, the game was still available on the pier.

However, earlier this week a spokesperson for the Grand Pier confirmed it had been removed.

When contacted on July 21, they said: 'That machine is no longer in our estate.'

The game 'Cowboys and Indians' has been played by children in school playgrounds for generations.

It is a variation of the tag game 'Cops and Robbers', where members of one team have to chase and tag members of the opposing team.

The game has been around for decades, with children possibly taking inspiration from Western films and TV shows, which often featured conflict between American settlers and Native Americans in the Wild West.

In the US the use of Native American imagery and stereotypes has become controversial, with some claiming it demeans and insults members of a group that was a victim of genocide when people from Europe colonised the continent.

Earlier this year the Washington Redskins NFL team changed its name to the Washington Commanders after fierce criticism over its use of a term long thought to be a racist way of referring to Native Americans.

The team had been named that when it was founded in 1933 by owner George Preston Marshall as a tribute to its head coach, a Native American man called William 'Lone Star' Dietz.

But years of protests against the name and its use of the traditional Native American head gear culminated with its current co-owners changing the name and badge earlier this year.

There have also been calls for other teams using Native American inspired names to change them, including NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves.

This has spread across to the UK as well - in 2018 a student's union banned people from dressing up as Native Americans at fancy dress parties as it is 'offensive'.

The student union at the University of Kent, in Canterbury, said 'dressing up as a particular race, culture or stereotype is offensive'.

The draft proposal also banned outfits with 'historical or religious themes', including Crusaders, Israeli soldiers, IS bombers and the Prophet Mohammed.

But it did say students could dress up as doctors and nurses, Ancient Greeks, Romans, cave people and aliens.

Comments / 91

molegal
2d ago

The woke left is toxic. Pure cancer. Decent, mentally-stable people need to rise up and put and end to the madness.

Reply(11)
100
alan
2d ago

All the right tears. This doesn't affect you in any way. Grow a thicker skin, get over it it and move on. Never heard some much crying over nothing.

Reply
20
Magnum Dash
2d ago

OMG How could such a racist thing exist. Shouldn't there be a Drag Queen here to play with instead

Reply(2)
67
Related
Daily Mail

'Happily married' army major, 58, who touched junior female soldier's bottom during drunken game of beer pong in officer's mess after Remembrance Day commemoration is fined £3,400

A decorated British Army major has been fined and severely reprimanded after he touched a junior female soldier's bottom while they were playing beer pong in the officers' mess following a Remembrance Day commemoration. A military court heard Major Anthony Philpott had been the most senior officer playing the popular...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
Reason.com

Whites from Africa Claiming African-American Status

In the course of telling various acquaintances about my book on racial classifications, I have heard in response a lot of anecdotes about people of African descent who are not "black" successfully claiming African American status when applying to college or graduate school to benefit from affirmative action. Sometimes, the purported beneficiary is North African--North Africans, such as Egyptians and Morroccans, are officially classified as white. Sometimes the purported beneficiary is a white South African.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys And Indians#Pier#Native Americans#Video Game#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Married British Army Gurkha, 34, who became infatuated with a fellow soldier's wife is given restraining order after bombarding with phone calls and on social media while her husband was serving abroad

A British Army Gurkha who became infatuated with a colleague's wife and called her 27 times in a four-month period while harassing her on social media has been handed a restraining order. Sergeant Bamprasad Lumba developed a 'deeply unfortunate and inappropriate infatuation' with Kusum Thapa-Gurung and 'romantically pursued' her while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
buzznicked.com

Dying Horse Found In Field Now Spends Her Days Playing In A Sanctuary

Polly was one of 3 horses rescued by the Horse Trust in the UK after being discovered by the RSPCA . Unfortunately it was already too late for the other two, but Polly had a fighting spirit despite the terrible condition she was in. It has been 6 months of slow rehabilitation, but she continues to improve:
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

506K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy