GMA’s Robin Roberts makes huge announcement as she tells fans she is ‘leaving her happy place’ after lengthy absence

By Jacob Bentley-York
 3 days ago
ROBIN Roberts is set to return to her role on Good Morning America following a lengthy absence.

The ABC anchor posted a message on her Instagram - telling fans she is “leaving her happy place” as she confirmed she would be back on our screens on Monday morning.

Robin Roberts is set to return to Good Morning America on Monday morning Credit: Getty
She announced the news on Instagram on Sunday Credit: Instagram/@robinrobertsgma

The 61-year-old, who first joined GMA in 1995, had been taking time out to support her partner, Amber Laign, who has been suffering from breast cancer.

Laign was diagnosed at the end of 2021 and had been receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

But last week Roberts took to Twitter to announce that Laign has completed radiation treatments as the pair spent some quality time together.

And on Sunday, she followed up with a major update on Instagram alongside a picture of her adorable pup Lukas.

She wrote: “It’s time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is not too happy about that.

“Sweet Amber & I are thankful for the time we had to reflect, recharge and rejoice! See you Monday morn on @gma.”

Fans were quick to delight in the news as they sent their blessings to Robin and Amber upon their return.

One replied: “Can’t wait Robin. Miss you and the GlamFam. Kisses Sweet Amber. Life is good.”

Another penned: “Awesome safe travels back home! So happy for Sweet Amber!!”

A third wrote: “We missed you, but glad that you guys got to recharge. I find a lot of joy in watching you guys life so thank you for it! (So so happy Amber got to ring the bell!!)."

While a fourth exclaimed: “Welcome back pups!”

According to CNN, Roberts and Laign met through mutual friends and have been together since 2005.

Despite a long-term relationship, the couple have not officially tied the knot.

Roberts first became a co-anchor on Good Morning America in 2005 and has become one of the brightest figures on the GMA team.

She was also the first woman of color and first openly LGBT woman to host the American TV game show Jeopardy!

ciara
3d ago

Gayle Cahoon
3d ago

Why so much nastiness. I just don't get it. she has always acted with such dignity and class.

Thomas. Robertson
2d ago

You know its not up to us to judge anyone , that's God's job and iam sure he's watching.

The US Sun

