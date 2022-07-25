ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch as Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen is told to leave training and ‘go take a shower’ by fuming Napoli boss

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL target Victor Osimhen was banished from Napoli training and told to "go take a shower" by his fuming boss - before incredibly declaring his commitment to the club.

The striker was playing in an intersquad friendly match in front of fans at their camp in Castel di Sangro on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnZwB_0grs8ceB00
Victor Osimhen was furious when he felt he was fouled in a Napoli pre-season friendly Credit: https://twitter.com/AlfredoPedulla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkEPA_0grs8ceB00
The striker refused to calm down despite playing against his own team-mates in front of fans Credit: https://twitter.com/AlfredoPedulla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrVjg_0grs8ceB00
Osimhen reacted angrily even after being told to leave the field Credit: https://twitter.com/AlfredoPedulla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnlYI_0grs8ceB00
He headed down the tunnel and that was the end of his session Credit: https://twitter.com/AlfredoPedulla

But supporters hoping to watch the Nigerian star for the full 90 minutes were left disappointed when he was ordered back to the changing rooms early.

Osimhen, 23, felt he was fouled by new arrival Leo Ostigard in the match.

He refused to let it go and continued to complain angrily.

Andre Zambo Anguissa attempted to calm him down but Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti had seen enough.

He told the ex-Lille ace: "You are talking too much, go and have a shower."

However, even as he trudged off, Osimhen continued his protests, taking off his bib whilst gesticulating and shouting furiously.

But the pair made peace after the bust-up publicly on Monday morning when they returned for another day of training.

There were smiles from both - as well as Anguissa - as they chatted at the end of training before signing autographs for fans.

Osimhen has been linked with a transfer exit away from Napoli for many months.

The club's record signing, who cost an initial £60million, is a long-term target for Arsenal.

The Gunners reportedly had a £51m bid rejected then landed Gabriel Jesus to replace Alexandre Lacazette up front.

However, rivals Tottenham, Manchester United and now Newcastle and Bayern Munich are also thought to be interested.

But Osimhen told Corriere dello Sport those are "just rumours" and he wants to stay.

He said: "I'm in Napoli. And I have great respect for my club.

"They are just rumours of the market. I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment.

"I spoke to the president, he is the one who decides, and he reassured me by explaining the club's plans.

"I am happy with what he told me and the purchases are of quality - words were followed by deeds. I am very happy to play with Napoli and we will see in the future."

And Osimhen even heaped praise on Spalletti despite the public bust-up.

He added: "He is a top coach. Every day he tries to motivate me and make me make the most of the potential I have.

"I think he is the ideal coach for me at this stage, he is one of the reasons why I always give my best. I am happy when he is satisfied with my performance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CT5WE_0grs8ceB00
Osimhen pledged his commitment to Napoli despite the bust-up Credit: The Mega Agency

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Victor Osimhen
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wants immediate Man United exit’ plus Frenkie De Jong latest

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United with his agent Jorge Mendes for showdown talks on his future, as speculation continues on whether he will leave Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese has confirmed his desire for a move, but United’s stance is he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.Now, the 37-year-old is expected to sit down with new United manager Erik ten Hag after arriving at the club’s Carrington training base this morning. Ronaldo was due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Sir Alex Ferguson Arrives At Carrington To Convince Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United, Whilst New Signings Lisandro Martinez & Christian Eriksen Also Report For Duty

As Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester to meet with Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson was pictured at the club's Carrington training complex on Tuesday morning. The legendary manager was influential in convincing the 37-year-old star to make his Old Trafford comeback last term. Since then, a lot has happened. Ole...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#Arsenal#Manchester United#Bayern Munich#Nigerian
Yardbarker

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City take on Liverpool on the 30th of July in the King Power Stadium with the Community Shield on the line. Liverpool are significantly more prepared than City, with the Reds playing two more games in pre-season than the Blues. City won their last game against Bayern 1-0, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The US Sun

Man Utd back to winning ways in with 4-1 win over Wrexham as Eriksen scores free-kick and Martinez starts

LISANDRO MARTINEZ started and Christian Eriksen scored a free-kick as Manchester United beat Wrexham on Wednesday. The behind-closed-doors friendly against the National Conference outfit took place at United's Carrington training ground and ended in a 4-1 win for Erik ten Hag's side. Martinez made his unofficial Red Devils debut following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
625K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy