Shoppers say this £25 strapless bra 'fits like a dream' and is a winner for tricky summer dresses - plus it's big bust approved

 3 days ago

Summer is finally here, and to combat the rising temperatures, many of us will want to show a bit more flesh with strapless dresses and tops.

A comfortable, supportive and discreet strapless bra could be your secret weapon underneath tricky clothing, and thousands of shoppers claim to have found a winner with the Delimira Women's Strapless Bra.

With over 4,000 five-star reviews, the strapless bra has a big fan base, particularly among those with cups sized D and over, thanks to its full coverage cups that add shape and support.

The Delimira non-padded bandeau seamless minimiser bra gives you full coverage with underwire to add shape and support.

The double-layered lightweight cups are made without padding to fit your natural shape, while the silicone-free design means it will keep you comfortable all day.

The non-padded bandeau seamless minimizer bra from Delimira has over 4,000 five-star reviews from women who call it 'comfortable, soft and functional'

When sunny days call for thinner, strappy tops or strapless dresses, it's time to turn to a strapless bra.

And that's what thousands have done with the non-padded bandeau seamless minimizer bra from Delimira.

With a super soft fabric for maximum comfort and non-padded for a natural shape, the bra has been a big hit with those looking for support under summer outfits.

A common problem with strapless bras is having them dig in and stay in place. With zero cutting and complete comfort, the Delimira Women's Strapless Bra has been hailed 'the best fitting strapless bra I own' by multiple shoppers.

Silicone free, the strapless bra has been designed with a unique type of elastic along the cup to ensure it stays in place whilst remaining comfortable all day.

Along with the anti-slip design, the seamless and smooth cups create a minimising effect that will go undetected under clothes, as well as give you a natural shape.

The bra comes in 20 colours, so you can find one to match your skin tone or go for a pretty print, and it's available in sizes 32B to 46DD.

The strapless bra is ideal for larger busts with full coverage cups and supportive underwire

Those with a fuller bust have raved about the Delimira Women's Strapless Bra, impressed with how it gives you support and shape but without padding and no digging in.

One delighted shopper wrote: 'This bra fits like a dream, it's sooo comfortable, and your bust feels safe and secure!'.

Another agreed, adding: 'Amazing strapless bra! Super supportive and super comfortable. Due to having a larger bust, it has been difficult to find a good strapless bra, and I have now found one. Couldn't recommend this bra enough!'.

A third penned: 'As a large busted lady (36G), I have never been able to wear strapless top's/dresses could never get a bra that was comfortable or fit, but this bra is a game changer.

'Absolutely amazing, it fits it's comfortable, and it does support it doesn't push your bust up under your chin but gives you just enough support to wear strapless clothes.'

