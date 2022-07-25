ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz, Knicks, Pacers among teams interested in deal involving Russell Westbrook

 3 days ago
Utah, New York and Indiana are among the teams who have discussed deals with the Lakers involving Russell Westbrook and draft capital, sources said. There appears no deal imminent in those conversations — as the overall trade market plays out over the next two months of the offseason.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Talking Durant, Mitchell, Westbrook rumors, and taking questions about the rookie crop and Paul Coffey (!) live now.

https://t.co/TzuzSewtBZ pic.twitter.com/D5Iz83V2qr11:46 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Screw it, here are my predictions:

Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, two unprotected picks and one swap.

Kyrie Irving and Buddy Hield to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and the 2029 1st to Indiana, Talen Horton-Tucker, the 2027 first and two 2nds to Brooklyn. – 10:08 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

POV: Fanspo’s trade machine as I try to concoct 5-team blockbuster trades around KD, Mitchell, Kyrie and Westbrook for the 512th time

pic.twitter.com/n9hPBWkeLr7:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Regular season leaders over the last 10 seasons:

PTS — James Harden

REB — Andre Drummond

AST — Russell Westbrook

STL — Chris Paul

BLK — Anthony Davis

FG — LeBron James

3P — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/VYP1d7uxcG3:38 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Reports: Lakers, Pacers trade of Hield and Turner for Westbrook is dead. For now. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/22/rep…7:42 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers helping the Lakers with a trade acquiring Westbrook didn’t make sense in April and it doesn’t make sense today. None.

LAL doesn’t have nearly enough compensation.

And I cannot imagine Herb Simon signing off on paying a player $47M not to play. No way. – 7:28 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Are we really going to get a Rick Carlisle and Russell Westbrook pairing? – 6:30 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Lakers and Pacers have indeed exchanged trade proposals on a swap to try to bring Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to L.A., league sources confirm, but no deal is close.

The Lakers’ offer, I’m told, did attach unspecified draft compensation to Russell Westbrook’s $47M contract. – 6:18 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here! We chat about two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. What does Mitchell on the Knicks potentially look like? And where does Russell Westbrook go from here?

APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho…

WATCH: youtu.be/x2YD6NTzEys5:58 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Pacers reportedly shut down Westbrook trade with Lakers

sportando.basketball/en/pacers-repo…2:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most APG by quarter since 2015:

1st — John Wall (3.2)

2nd — Russell Westbrook (2.5)

3rd — John Wall (2.9)

4th — Russell Westbrook (1.9) pic.twitter.com/GkN1aV2L8j12:31 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

New podcast. James Harden allowed the Sixers to restructure so what are their title chances now & what will Russell Westbrook’s next move be (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps): spoti.fi/3IXIAz611:34 AM

Malik Monk may no longer be a Laker, but he says his old team will be just fine with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all returning … telling TMZ Sports he thinks the big three will work things out this season. The Lake Show made news this week after reports of a three-way phone call between the superstars … in which they allegedly expressed their commitment to figuring out how to coexist. We spoke with Monk — who recently signed a 2-year, $19-million deal with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason — out at LAX on Tuesday … and he says he’s confident his old teammates can bounce back and have a better season. -via TMZ.com / July 24, 2022

“They grown men,” Monk said. “Especially when they have convos like that, it’ll work out for them. They all great.” Of course, the 2021-22 season was a mess for the Lakers — they missed the playoffs as AD missed a ton of games due to injury … and Russ’ production was a serious issue. -via TMZ.com / July 24, 2022

Malik Monk may no longer be a Laker, but he says his old team will be just fine with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all returning … telling TMZ Sports he thinks the big three will work things out this season. The Lake Show made news this week after reports of a three-way phone call between the superstars … in which they allegedly expressed their commitment to figuring out how to coexist.

