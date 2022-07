PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested an armed man after a standoff in Frankford. Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday morning on the 4900 block of Duffield Street. Police responded to Duffield Street for reports of a person with a gun. According to police, a man at the scene told them a suspect inside the third floor of the home fired a shot at him. The man was arrested by SWAT officers after he barricaded himself inside the home at 6:47 a.m., authorities say. There were no injuries to the civilians or the police.

