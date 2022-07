DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of David "D Wood" Woodger is pleading for his safe return. Detroit police say they're looking for tips from the public and following up on leads. Police say Woodger was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m. at his home in the 20400 block of Gardendale Street near 8 Mile Road. His family said it’s not like him to take off and not say anything.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO