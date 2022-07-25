ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish MMA fighter Keith Coughlan killed aged 26 after horror scooter crash in Bali just weeks after first fight

By Craig Farrell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AN IRISH MMA fighter has died after a horror scooter crash in Bali.

The victim, named locally as Keith Thomas Coughlan, 26, was found unresponsive on Sunday morning in North Kuta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kBfZ_0grs5Ij200
Irish fighter Keith Coughlan has died Credit: Bali MMA, Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05h4Jq_0grs5Ij200
Coughlan competed in his first fight just last month Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KgfU_0grs5Ij200
Coughlan, left, weighing in before his recent fight Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The Irishman, an MMA fighter who had been living in Fremantle in Western Australia, died after crashing his scooter into a ditch.

He was found unresponsive by a local walking along a North Kuta road at around 5am local time.

Using the light from his phone, a man spotted Keith’s legs trapped underneath the wreckage of the scooter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bYkv_0grs5Ij200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYx4J_0grs5Ij200

A recovery operation ensued but sadly the man could not be saved.

Keith had won his first MMA bout just a month earlier while competing at Canggu Fight Night 23.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for the department said it is providing consular assistance to the man’s family.

The spokesperson said: “As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”

