Irish MMA fighter Keith Coughlan killed aged 26 after horror scooter crash in Bali just weeks after first fight

AN IRISH MMA fighter has died after a horror scooter crash in Bali.

The victim, named locally as Keith Thomas Coughlan, 26, was found unresponsive on Sunday morning in North Kuta.

Irish fighter Keith Coughlan has died Credit: Bali MMA, Instagram

Coughlan competed in his first fight just last month Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Coughlan, left, weighing in before his recent fight Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The Irishman, an MMA fighter who had been living in Fremantle in Western Australia, died after crashing his scooter into a ditch.

He was found unresponsive by a local walking along a North Kuta road at around 5am local time.

Using the light from his phone, a man spotted Keith’s legs trapped underneath the wreckage of the scooter.

A recovery operation ensued but sadly the man could not be saved.

Keith had won his first MMA bout just a month earlier while competing at Canggu Fight Night 23.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for the department said it is providing consular assistance to the man’s family.

The spokesperson said: “As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”