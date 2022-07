I used to occasionally sneak into my grandmother’s living room, bypass her covered no-sitting-allowed couch, not touch her special wooden table with the fancy legs and avoid even a quick side-eye glance at her treasured vases. Instead I’d tiptoe straight back to the coveted shelves of framed family photographs and carefully slide out the tall Bible, which was likely much smaller than I remember, as are so many things from my youth. But back then, it felt two-thirds my size, and I hugged it like a lost cousin before opening to that sacred text in the front few pages: the record of family members, numbered and named and dated as far back as my grandmother could best recall. Somehow I looked back on their names and saw myself. I looked into the mirror and saw their names.

