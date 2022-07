ROME — A quantity of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop on South Jay Street in Rome Monday afternoon, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Andrew S. Seifert, 29, of Rome, was pulled over for a traffic violation in the 300 block around 4:40 p.m. Monday, and was found to be driving on a suspended license. Police said Seifert was taken into custody and both he and his vehicle were searched.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO