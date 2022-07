Candidates must be responsible, proactive, motivated, detail-oriented, and eager to learn about the styling world. This is a fast-paced and many times high-stress position, applicants should be able to stay level at all times. Hours can vary but are usually long and some weekends are required. Intern duties include but are not limited to: Check-ins & returns, assisting and attending on celebrity fittings, editorial shoots, and film/commercial shoots, attending showroom appointments, liaising with PR and showroom contacts, completing daily administrative tasks and projects, etc.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO