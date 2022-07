Scottsdale resident William Acorn had made occasional donations to conservative candidates in the past, but never considered himself an “avid political person.” That changed in 2020, after a flurry of emails from then-President Donald Trump’s campaign begging Trump donors and supporters to “step up and give us the resources” to challenge Democrats’ plans “to count ILLEGAL ballots.” Acorn became one of tens of thousands of Arizonans who responded with almost 35,000 individual donations to Trump’s “Election Defense Fund.”

